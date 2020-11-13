Rugby’s rich list: The world’s highest-paid players in 2020

Posted on by in Guest Blogs with

Rugby is a very popular game all over the world. Read on to know who are the highest-paid rugby players in 2020.

Rugby is one of the most played team games in the world, and the players involved in this game make a lot of money. Below is the list of highest paid players in the game, and you might be shocked to find out how much these players make. If you are also looking to make a lot of money, then you should join the crew and play other games to make easy money.

Dan Carter – £1.1million

New Zealand’s legend became the world’s highest-paid rugby player when he signed a huge deal and moved to France with Racing Métro. The deal is for 3 years and has made Carter the highest paid player in the history of rugby.

Matt Giteau – £1.1m

An Australian rugby union player is playing for Suntory Sungoliath and is extremely talented.

2. Charles Piutau – £1 million Piutau became the first British rugby player to enter the million dollar club when he joined Bristol Bears in 2018 after leaving New Zealand’s national team. He joined the All Blacks training squad in 2013 at the ripe age of 23.

2. Handrè Pollard – £1 million

The South African rugby union player saw a three times increase in his salary after he left the Bulls to join Montpellier. This way, along with Piutau, he made his name on this list of highest paid rugby players in 2020.

3. Maro Itoje – £800,000

After signing a deal with Saracens, Itoje has become England’s highest paid player who is believed to be getting a salary between £750,000 to £1 million. The Lion star is believed to get in a new deal soon and it won’t be a surprise to see him earn anywhere between £1.2 million and £1.3 million per year.

4. Owen Farrell – £750,000

Captain of the England National Team, Farrell currently plays for Saracens and is one of the many highest paid players. After playing for Saracens, he held the record for the youngest player ever to play in an English professional rugby union.

5. Steve Luatua – £650,000

The captain of the Bristol Bears saw a huge increase in his salary when he left the All Blacks to join the Bears. He joined the Bristol Bears in 2017 and has since signed a contract extension.

6. Dan Biggar – £600,000

Biggar managed to become one of the highest paid rugby players when he left his home country Ospreys team to join Northampton in 2018 after signing the big deal. The talented player is behind a remarkable Welsh backline and has given brilliant performances since he has joined Northampton.

7. Nicolas Sanchez – £580,000

Star player of Argentina left the Jaguares Super Rugby franchise in 2018 to join the Top 14 in France and thus got a huge pay rise. In 2018, he broke the record of the long-serving former Argentinian captain Felipe Contepomi to become the highest-scoring Los Pumas player in history.

7. Morgan Parra – £580,000

A French rugby union player made his debut for France at the young age of 19. He is one of the best goal-kickers, who is very popular with the audience. He got a recent contract extension from Clermont, which gave him a salary raise and got him on our list.

8. Michael Hooper – £572,000

An Australian professional rugby union player who is the captain of the Waratahs in Super Rugby. In 2018, the player signed an enormous five-year contract with Rugby Australia, which made him one of the highest-earning players in the game.

9. Stuart Hogg – £550,000

A Scottish rugby union player, he is the captain of the Scotland team. He comes from a talented rugby family and was always making big money in the game. He further increased his salary when he joined English club Exeter Chiefs.

10. Manu Tuilagi – £550,000

One of the top England players in the World Cup in Japan, Tuilagi refused a profitable £2.5 million offer from Racing 92 to sign a two-year extension deal with the Leicester Tigers six months.

Conclusion

The name of many of the players on the list might have left you shocked as we usually hear about the deals they sign, but don’t have much idea about how much they earn in total. Now, all this might seem like a lot of money, and many of you might even be feeling jealous. However, it should not be forgotten that these rugby players work hard for all this money and a lot of practice has gone into making them the highest paid players. We, as common people should also strive hard to achieve success in our respective fields, and surely money will follow!