Are there any Rugby Slot Games Available?

Punters say that the sport of rugby is a game for barbarians – played by gentlemen. We don’t know if that same person watched the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but we would say that the teams were animals on the field, showing impressive prowess and skill on the field.

Hugs and handshakes were there, but that’s not why people are buying tickets to games.

However, with COVID storming the planet, there’s no more rugby on TV and no sports to bet on at the moment. The pandemic brought all leagues around the world to a grinding halt, and only a few are starting to have games without crowds present in the stadium.

What Is Rugby Star?

So, if you can’t get your betting action with live sports, why not try something different? Rugby slots offer you something different from music slot machines and a way to enjoy the game while making a profit on the side. Rugby Star is the premier rugby slot game online, and it’s available at premium online casinos.

Rugby Star comes from the development studio of Microgaming, featuring five reels and 243 pay lines. Microgaming released this title to commemorate the 2015 World Cup, and it’s one of the most popular, if not – the most popular, rugby slot available online.

Place bets from as low as 50p up to £50 per spin. You get plenty of gaming action to keep you interested, with a Wild Pass feature, stacked wilds, and plenty of free spins, with rolling reels.

Is Rugby Star available on Mobile Devices?

Rugby Star is available for mobile play on Android and Apple devices. You get a mobile-friendly build, with a clean interface and user-friendly navigation of the game from your phone.

Rugby Star – Gameplay

Rugby Star will appeal to fans of the game. This slot comes with wins up to 1,620 X your bet, and the free spins feature on Rugby Star can offer up to 2,400X your bet if you get lucky.

This slot has a medium variance, meaning that you get decent payouts all the time on this game. The rolling reels feature in several other popular Microgaming titles, such as Immortal Romance and the iconic Playboy.

Rugby Star is similar to the Cricket Star version from Microgaming. With 243 pay lines, you have plenty of chances to win. The jackpot on Rugby star is better than Cricket Star, earning you up to a staggering 120,000-credits.

This slot comes with 40 Wild symbols, substituting all other symbols except for the scatter. This game comes with a “Wild Passes” feature when you get up to two wild reels across reels 2, 3, or 4. The scatter symbols trigger a free spin round for more chances at winning.

Rugby Star Free Spins

If players receive three or more scatter symbols, it activates the free spin round. The number of scatters you get determines how many free spins you get with the bonus.

Three Rugby Ball Scatters = 15 Spins

Four Rugby Ball Scatters = 20 Spins

Five Rugby Ball Scatters = 25 Spins

If you have the Rolling Reels good fortune appearing in the free spin round, it sweetens the pot further. You get multipliers up to 10X and a handsome payout. If you have the good fortune of landing on five scatter symbols, you get a fantastic payout – betting £50 could win you £12,500.

Rugby Star – Features

The action begins from the first whistle when you start spinning with Rugby Star. With more than 40-Wild symbols on the reels and plenty of pay lines, there’s a chance you’re going to crush it with this slot—win big with free spins and stacked wilds on rolling reels three, four, and five.

You benefit from this Rolling Reels feature, playing out with each win. If you land on a winning combination, symbols disappear, replaced by new symbols – giving you a chance at winning from each spin.

The random wild pass symbol triggers up to two reels, guaranteeing the player a win. With Rugby Star, the main feature for players is the free spins mode. If you get three or more rugby ball scatter symbols, you activate the slot’s free spins feature.

The free spins sessions give you 15-free spins for three scatter symbols, four symbols gets you 20-free spins, and 5-symbols give you 25-free spins on the slot. The Rolling Reels feature is also active in the free spins session, giving you more winning opportunities.

With every winning spin in the free spin mode, your multiplier increases by 1X to a massive 10X bonus.

Rugby Star – The Verdict

Rugby star is a fun way to pass the time while you wait for the season to start. Enjoy hours of exciting entertainment with this slot, and stand a chance to win enough cash to buy season tickets to your team’s games!