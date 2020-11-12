Best Bookmakers to Bet on Rugby

Ruby is a high-paced contact sport with plenty of action during the 80-minutes of gameplay. While it’s a game that glorifies brute strength and aggression, it requires skill and an understanding of tactics to win games.

If teams want to take a tournament, they need to spend time practicing and developing the skills and teamwork required to come out victorious.

However, there hasn’t been much for rugby fans to watch this season. With the pandemic sweeping across the globe like the All Blacks backline cutting through a defense, sports took a beating this year, with many events banned from having crowds.

What Rugby Tournaments Offer Betting Opportunities?

Rugby is a popular international sport played in both hemispheres. If you’re looking for betting opportunities, there are dozens throughout the year to fill your sportsbook.

We recommend looking for a bookie that caters to all the action around the world, whether you want to bet on domestic leagues like England’s Gallagher Premiership or the Super 15 series in the Southern Hemisphere.

There are several top-end international tournaments throughout the year, such as the Six Nations, the Heineken Champions Cup, and the Challenge Cup. Let’s not forget about the outgoing tours at the end of the international season.

Some sites offer you betting opportunities on all rugby games worldwide, while others limit your options to specific leagues and tournaments.

Look for betting sites that offer action on the following leagues and tournaments.

Six Nations

Guinness PRO 14

Mitre 10

Rugby Championship

Currie Cup

Gallagher Premiership

Heineken Champions Cup

European Rugby Challenge Cup

Tyrrells Premier 15s

Super Rugby

What Do I Look for in the Best Rugby Bookie?

Reputation – Check online to see which bookies offer the best action online. Twitter and social media are great places to do due diligence on your prospective bookie.

Payment Methods – How can you make a deposit or withdrawal from the platform? The best bookies allow deposits and withdrawals using various methods, from cards to cryptocurrency and e-wallet payments.

Security – Your bookie needs to run an encrypted network for all financial transactions. Encryption protects your money, and your identity, preventing hackers from stealing either.

KYC – Does the bookie require you to send in a photo ID? Make sure you do that when signing up for your account. Failing to do it at registration might delay your payout.

Under/ Over Total Points – Place bets on your estimation of the total points in a game and whether it’s over or under the figure set by the bookmaker. It’s a simple way of betting, and you can get some hefty payouts if you’re on the right side and close to the money.

Outright Bets – The futures market for rugby betting. Bet on the outcome of games well in the future, and trade these contracts with other players. It might be risky taking bets so far in the future, but the payoff can be huge if you get it right.

In-Play and Live Betting – Take your action while the game is live. If the Springboks go behind England in the first half, but you think they can win, place your bet.

Live Streaming Bets – The best rugby betting sites allow punters to place bets during a live stream, giving you a variety of in-play options for your betting needs. If you have a funded account with your bookie, you can watch the game through its platform, avoiding the need for a subscription to a sports network.

Accumulators – The accumulator is an exciting feature of modern sports betting. With accumulators, you make several bets using the same wager. The accumulator multiplies the odds in your betting selection together, increasing your chances of winning big.

