The best sports to bet upon

Betting on sports has never been as popular as it is now. Bookies provide punters the ability to bet online, even on their smartphones. The market activity is such that millions get traded on a daily basis on a variety of sports. Let’s take a look at the sports that punters love to bet on.

Soccer betting

When one is a newbie at online betting, the best sport to start with is football. The fans that throng the stadiums to support their teams can be counted in millions. Many more catch the action on their television screens. Out of such numbers, there are many who like to bet on the games.

Many of these fans find wagering on Kenyan bookmaking sites such as William Hill a convenient way to gamble. Kenyan sites are some of the best in the business as they are licensed and fully regulated by proper authorities. One can find all sorts of games to bet upon on Kenyan bookmaking sites.

There is so much analysis that goes in pre-game and post-game that though betting and sports may be spoken in the same breath, betting and football are synonymous. Big league finals always bring in audiences of millions of viewers. Now, consider how many markets and games and leagues punters can access on a daily basis, and it is not difficult to understand why football leads the way when it comes to betting online.

Tennis betting

It may come as a surprise to those who aren’t tennis fans but the sport has gone on to become one of the most admired sports that punters can bet on. Billions upon billions are generated in the tennis betting industry. Online betting has ensured that tennis betting has risen to such heights. Since the sport is somewhat predictable, users are bound to feel confident in their wagering.

Horse racing betting

This sport once ruled the betting markets but the rise of online betting on other sports has meant that gambling on horse racing has slipped down the list. Nevertheless, it still remains one of the big names, especially the Derbies, and draw in big numbers when it comes to weekly betting stints.

US sports betting

Splitting the US sports scene into separate markets can be quite a challenge since punters place bets that sometimes cover more than one type of sports. Be it baseball, basketball, football, or ice hockey – there is no limit to where you can place your bets. Of late, bookies are becoming aware of the popularity of US sports in other regions of the world and are focusing on promoting these games on the world gambling markets.

The Rest

There are various other sports that still appeal to punters. These include the likes of rugby, cricket, racing, athletics, and even wrestling. They have become huge business opportunities for bookies as well as punters who are always looking for some variety. It will be interesting to find out what the upcoming decade will have to offer. A number of other sports may also come up to challenge the ones that are fan favorites. But whatever the case may be, users are always going to be the winners because of the sheer variety that they get.