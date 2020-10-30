How to Bet on Rugby

This guide covers a few tips and hacks to help you start betting on Rugby. We look at some of the popular ruby betting options and tips to help you win more!

Rugby is one of the most popular games across the globe. Although its fan base doesn’t yet match soccer, football and the likes, its astronomical rise is shaping it to become a major sport in the world. Well, with sports betting also gaining incredible momentum, betting on rugby is now much easier than ever.

To stand a chance of scooping a whopping amount on rugby betting, you need to be up to speed on how to bet on rugby. This includes the available betting options and proper rugby betting tips. This is very crucial especially if you are a newbie. Nevertheless, we are going to walk you through a comprehensive guide on how to bet on rugby.

Match Betting

Match betting is a common form of betting in rugby and other sports like soccer. Primarily, how to bet on match betting include home win, away win, or a draw. It is therefore best suited for low-scoring games that have higher chances of a draw. Since rugby is a relatively high-scoring game, match betting doesn’t have a high market. This is because the possibility of a draw is very slim. In fact, some bookmakers don’t offer an option for a draw and if they do, they are assigned high odds such as 40/1. Much emphasis is laid on the team that would likely win the match. So when you decide to bet on rugby, it is important to note that a draw is very unlikely.

Handicap Betting

Handicap betting, also referred to as spread betting, is much popular in high-scoring games such as rugby. This is because there is little chance for an underdog to pull a surprise against the favorite team. The nature of the game makes it hard for underdogs to score and defend their lead. This leaves the favorite team with low unattractive odds that ultimately chase bettors to more lucrative betting games. Handicap betting averts this by assigning a minus value to the favorite team while in the same magnitude assigning a positive value to the underdog alongside the respective odds. If you bet for the favorite team, it must first overcome the deficit and then win the match so that your bet becomes a win. Otherwise, it is a loss.

Outright Betting

While most punters wager on individual rugby matches, most sports betting sites offer the option to predict the winner of a rugby tournament or a rugby league like the Six Nations League. This is what is referred to as outright betting. Although the wait is long considering the length of a league, the prize is mouthwatering. Outright betting is often a good choice for those who are not sure about their favorite team in that particular competition. If you decide to bet for the winner of a rugby league, be prepared to face possible frustrations as the league shapes. Make sure you select a team with better chances of clinching the league to help lessen your frustrations. Do more research using the previous records and statistics until you get the right team to bet for.

Total Team Tries

In rugby, you can bet for your team to score more or less than a given threshold point in a single match. For example, the bookmakers can give a threshold value of 20 points such that the over 20 and under 20 options have their respective odds. If you select over 20 and the team you chose scores more than 20 points in that particular match, then you win the bet. Otherwise, you lose it.

Scorecast

The scorecast market is popular amongst punters because you can win big with a small investment. If we dissect this option, it is nothing more but two bets in one. Here, you must accurately predict the first team to score in the match and the correct result of that particular match. Several sites can modify this option but they are based on the same idea.

Individual Player Betting

Although teamwork is crucial in a team’s victory, individual brilliance cannot be taken out of the equation. There are players in every rugby team that are standout performers. Their stats and records reflect their impact and can help you predict their influence. Most betting sites give you an option to predict how individual rugby players will fare in the game in terms of scores in a particular game. So before diving into this option, first analyze the goal-scoring capabilities of the player you want to bet for.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, these are some of the most popular forms of betting in rugby. Again, you must understand how to bet on rugby with these options if you are looking to win big! Some of these forms give you a better winning chance than others. Nevertheless, combining your analytic data and the good knowledge on how to bet on rugby can spearhead you to great betting success on rugby.