Francis Saili parts ways with Harlequins to join Biarritz

At the end of the season, Francis Saili will leave Harlequins to join Biarritz. The 29-year-old centre was admitted to the ranks of Harlequins ahead of the 2017/18 season, totaling 3 seasons. During his time with the team, he made 34 appearances. But what does the future hold for his former team and how did they react upon receiving the news? Find out more below!

A road full of stones and yet an honor

According to his words, playing for his former team was an honor. He surely would have liked for things to pan out differently; however, due to a series of injuries he had sustained at the time, his full potential did not get the opportunity to shine.

Despite everything, he always made sure to give it his best effort and will be forever appreciated for his contribution to the team. A piece of his heart will always be reserved for his former team and the fire of friendship with the wonderful people he had met there will stay alive and kicking.

Gustard shares his views

Paul Gustard, the head of Harlequins, shared the sentiment as he wished him all the best on the path that lies in front of him and his career. He, too, acknowledged the challenging nature of his injuries that kept on throwing curveballs at him throughout the seasons spent at the club. Not only did this limit his potential, his total number of appearances have also suffered as a result.

He went on to compliment his personality and energy levels that are rivaled by none other. This is the reason why everyone loves him so much – from fans, the players, and all the way to the support staff.

The Harlequins’ centres are brimming with energy

Despite Saili’s absence, the team’s centre lineup still looks as strong as ever. It’s worth noting that many key players such as James Lang, Joe Marchant, Paul Lasike, and Ben Tapuai will be returning after a long time of absence. This is not even mentioning Luke Northmore and the talent he brings to the table. Furthermore, the team managed to bring in Springbok Andre Esterhuizen, a player of superstar esteem. Without a doubt, the coaches will have more than a plenty of powerful options at their disposal, which opens up the doors to countless possibilities and combinations.

A bright future after all?

Gustard believes that, everything considered, the Harlequins’ future is indeed shaping up to be a promising one. The current members of the team should be enough to push through and deliver at an explosive pace. Since Nathan Earle has recouped his strengths, the team’s fire power should not be an issue. Without a doubt, the fans have quite a treat to look forward to.

