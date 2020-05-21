Bristol signs Ratu Naulago, the British Army soldier

Posted on by in Guest Blogs

Ratu ‘Siva’ Naulago is a fiery new addition to Bristol Bears. This British Army soldier from Fiji holds an impressive record of scoring 17 tries in 21 appearances, dating back to when he was still with Hull.

A serving soldier enters the battlefield

Naulago’s days in the British Army are not quite over yet, as he has been given a temporary release to pursue his rugby career goals. Pat Lam describes him as incredibly fit, thus making him a natural addition to the roster. Not only is there a burning fire to succeed deep within him, he is also a great team-player who helps others succeed as well. Lam believes Naulago is bound to add quality depth to their backline, and it’s thanks to none other than the efforts of the British Army and their rigid training regimen.

Naulago welcomes the opportunity

For the next couple of seasons, Naulago will be playing for Bristol, a opportunity he whole-heartedly welcomes. He really likes the way how Lam has constructed the team in the recent years and their playing style certainly strikes a chord with him. That, combined with their new training facilities and club ambitions, will undoubtedly make him bring out his A-game.

He wants to bring something different to the table

When working with both Lam and Conor, he is excited to offer something unique to the team. While he’s making his best effort to accomplish that, it’s crucial that he gets all the support he needs. Luckily, his family and friends will remain close to him as he does, which, as he states, is of high importance to him.

Hull remains an important milestone in his career

Although his times with Hull are nearing an end, no one can deny the importance of the opportunity they gave him in professional rugby, which is something he will always be thankful for. He recounts his days as well spent. At the time, he never considered playing for anyone else due to the friendly atmosphere and the warm acceptance he received from the fans. Until the season is over, he aims to finish on a high note. Last but not least, his thanks goes out to the British Army and how wonderful they’ve been in supporting his passion for rugby.

Chris Fowke from the British Army shares the sentiment

Chris Fowke chimed in to share his delight with Naulago signing with Bristol Bears. Due to his impressive try-scoring rate, he became a fan-favorite at Hull RL, and Bristol is the next logical step on the ladder as well as a nurturing environment to foster his talents. He concluded his train of thoughts with how Naulago represents the values of the British Army and wished him well in his career.

