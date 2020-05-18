The best casinos for your gambling pleasure in Malta

It is said that the best online casinos are those that have ties to land-based gambling places. Lucky Maltese locals enjoy the best of both worlds. But for those gamblers stuck in the UK, some of the Maltese online casinos have some prime UK casino offers of which Brits can take advantage.

Dragonara Casino

The Dragonara Palace was the first casino to open its doors in Malta in 1964. The bricks and mortar building houses 300 slot machines, 15 live tables, a classy poker room with a view onto St George’s Bay, and a VIP lounge where high rollers can take part in private wagering. Table games include Roulette, Blackjack, Ultimate Texas Hold‘em, Punto Banco, and Three Card Poker. They also operate a Sports Lounge featuring a comprehensive sports betting catalog. Dragonara’s online alternative offers 700 video slots. It also features some table games including Roulette Master, Blackjack, European Roulette, Baccarat VIP, Blackjack VIP, and Baccarat Mini.

Casino Malta by Olympic casino

Casino Malta is the biggest betting place on the island. Situated inside the Continental Malta Hotel, it offers 299 slot machines and 33 game tables, including 10 dedicated to poker. Table games include American Roulette, Blackjack, Casino Malta Poker (Russian Poker), Ultimate Texas Hold’em, and Punto Banco. The dealers are friendly and exhibit an “on-your-side” attitude. If any game is unfamiliar to you, share your concern with the dealer. He or she will be pleased to explain the rules. They also have a Sports Bar where you can enjoy sports betting and live sports shows. They operate a Tito payment ticket system throughout the building.

Portomaso Casino

Portomaso Casino is one of Malta’s favorite gambling houses for locals and tourists. The play options they offer range from slot machines to poker games. They also stage regular international poker tournaments. The table games on offer include Roulette, Blackjack, Punto Blanco, WPT Heads-up Hold’em, and 3 Card Prime. Like Dragonara, Portomaso operates an online option. It was established in 2011. As well as exciting live games of roulette, they offer a wide range of video slots, video poker and table games.

Oracle Casino

The Oracle Casino is well known for its easy-going and relaxed atmosphere. They offer a variety of games, including slots, poker, and table games ranged across 33,400 square meter floor area. It contains 211 slot machines, 17 casino tables (6 of which are dedicated to poker) with the rest, hosting games of Blackjack, Punto Blanco, Roulette, Texas Holden, and Ultimate Texas Hold‘em. As with Portomaso, Oracle offers an online option, although only in relation to the land-based establishment’s roulette games. It gives players the opportunity to play at a real roulette table from the comfort of their own home.

Heads you win – tails you don’t lose

If you’re planning a trip to Malta, there are some excellent gambling experiences to be had. If, on the other hand, you are languishing back in Blighty, you can still sample what the Maltese gambling scene has to offer on your desktop or mobile device.