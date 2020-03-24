Best Online Casinos 2020

With so many online betting platforms invading the iGaming market, picking the most fitting online casino can be pretty challenging. Here, we have the top picks, casinos that are not only safe and trustworthy but also offer good terms for Finnish punters.

The Top Picks

Finnish casinos are characterized by their integrity and superior quality. Here are some of the best online casinos and parhaat nettikasinot offering their services to players from Finland:

Kassu

This casino is quite new in the market having been launched in 2019 and is vibrant with an animated and modern interface. It operates under the Malta license. The Kassu Welcome package looks something like this: on the 1st deposit, punters will get a match of 100% with a maximum of $300+ 300 Free Spins on selected games. The free spins are given away in installments of 30 on 4 of the hottest games—Gonzo’s Quest, Aloha!, Starburst and Red Riding Hood. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th deposits have a match of 50%, 25% and 25% consecutively and the maximum bonus value for all is $400. The bonus codes are KASSU2, KASSU3, AND KASSU4 sequentially.



Furthermore, here you can enjoy a wide variety of live casino games which include Exclusive Blackjack, Monopoly Live, Roulette, Speed Baccarat and Deal or No Deal Live. The platform not only ensures quicker payouts but also has a mobile casino and a trusted customer helpline.

Ahti Games

Based on the underwater world, the Ahti casino is operated by SkillOnNet Ltd., a Maltese company targeted mainly towards players from Finland. Upon registration, the punters will be greeted with 100% up to 100 Super Spins on the very first deposit. What adds to the thrill of gambling at Ahti is its 6 levels VIP program- Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Red Diamond, which grants awesome rewards and great deals to its members. The Ahti catalog of games consists of a total of more than 2000 titles, which include slots, mobile games, video poker titles, and live casino games. Banking methods include Bitcoin, Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Zimpler, Paysafecard, Neteller, Trustly, and Paypal.

Spela

Genesis Global’s Spela casino is one of the best gaming hubs on the internet, owing to its extensive collection of games. Established in 2018, the site offers almost 1300 slots and card games in addition to a great live casino. It is licensed under the Maltese authorities and the UK Gambling Commission. Spela casino games are available to be played on mobile phones and tablets. As you create an account with Spela casino, you will receive the Welcome package of 100% up to $1000 + 100 bonus spin on Starburst slot on the very first deposit. Sequentially the 2nd, 3rd and 4th deposits have a match of 50%, 25% and 25% with the maximum bonus value of $200,$300 and $300 consecutively. You can carry out your monetary transactions using the following methods: Neteller, Boku, Euteller, ecoPayz, Trustly, VISA, Mastercard, and Skrill, among others.

Finlandia Casino

An entirely Finnish casino, Finlandia was established in 2014 with super-fast payouts and easily navigable mobile site. It is owned by Dumarca Gaming Ltd and offers slots, jackpot games, table games, and scratchcards. The live casino is equally good, and it also offers flexible payment options, efficient customer support, and easily navigable mobile casino. There are 6 levels to the Finlandia VIP club, the luxuries of which can be enjoyed by all. The Welcome package of 100% Bonus up to €100+ 100 Free Spins on the very first deposit. The minimum deposit could be as low as €10. Besides the Welcome package, you get to enjoy Daily Picks, Discount Spin Packages, Monthly Rewards, and Tournaments.

Yako Casino

Launched in 2014, the Yako Casino is provided by big names like IGT, NetEnt, Big Time Gaming, etc. It is based in Malta and offers a wide range of games that include lottery, video slots, live games, jackpots, and table games. Upon registration, users get a 100% bonus up to €99 and 99 bonus spins on the very first deposit. Yako also employs a range of encrypted payment methods like Skrill, Neteller, Paypal, Trustly and Zimpler among others. It is tax-free and is mobile compatible.

GoSlotty.com

You can play at GoSlotty casino without an account and can be ensured of quick payouts and monthly tournaments. It is provided by some of the best names like Iron Dog, Pragmatic Play, etc. offering high, medium and low volatility. You will find Baccarat, Roulette and Blackjack in the form of live casino games. This tax-free site is also mobile compatible and the Pay n Play casino accepts payments only through Trustly.

Suomikasino

Quite evidently, from the name itself, Suomikasino is designed particularly to suit the taste of Finnish players with a forest theme. The site supports a Finnish customer support system, and withdrawals are processed at lightning speed. The Welcome bonus is applicable on the first deposit and offers up to €300 and 120 free spins. The offers can be availed at popular games such as Twin Spin Slot, Starburst and Gonzo’s Quest Slot. It also sports loyalty programs in addition to being mobile compatible. The Finnish casino offers a plethora of payment and repatriation methods like Visa Electron, Neteller, Trustly, and Skrill, among others.

Other notable Finnish casinos would include Betsson, Casumo and Mr. Green among others.

Characteristics of the Best Online Casino

The gambling interests of people may vary and hence what is best for you might not appeal to the other. Every online casino has its own unique collection of games, the gameplay, promotional and bonus offers and payment options. Nevertheless, here are a few parameters that will make it easier for you to choose the best online casino suited to your interests.

An efficient and comprehensible customer support system is important since they are the ones you will approach when you have doubts or other queries. The casino bonuses and promotional offers and in-game features are one of the most attractive aspects of online casino games. For instance- the welcome bonus, free spins, multipliers, and no deposit bonus, etc. contribute to the entertainment value of the game. The top-notch online casinos offer a plethora of deposition and withdrawal options for enhanced user experience. Hence, not only will you find the very ordinary credit card, MasterCards or Visas but also wire transfers, mobile payment services, web wallets, and Paysafecard. Some of the popular methods include Skrill, Euteller, Neteller, Zimpler, and Trustly. All these methods are reliable and secure. In this busy schedule of life, gambling on the go is more convenient, and hence a casino that runs on mobiles and tablets apart from running on desktops and laptops is always a favourite. Mobile casinos are easier and more practical. The best online gambling forum will present to you a plethora of gambling options from slots and table games to poker and bingo and more. A good casino will also support multiple software providers like Microgaming, IGT, and NetEnt and so on and so forth. A live casino would only add to the perks of an online casino. What do you think? Pick a casino with quicker payouts and less withdrawal time. A majority of the Finnish casinos also offer multiple betting options like Multi bet, long bet, and Bet Bet. Go for a tax-free casino since only a tax-free casino will let the customer keep all that he has won. Finland might not have its own licenses, but Finnish casinos are authorized by EU- Danish, Swedish, UK and Estonian gaming licenses. The laws under these licenses are pretty strict; hence, as a punter, you do not have to sweat about the lack of security and scams. Last, but definitely not the least, the best web-based casinos have the latest 128-bit SSL encryptions that prevent cyber criminals from breaching and hauling your personal data and information. Moreover, casinos that monitor your gambling activity and concern themselves with your gambling responsibility always win.

A Concluding Thought

If you were to ask which the best online casino is, it would be difficult to answer since all casinos have something unique to offer. Before you make your pick, it is important you analyze what is best for you- the type of game you want to play, your budget, your payment medium, etc. that will help you narrow your search down. So, here we have enlisted the Finnish casinos, we think would be lucrative and fun. Hope you will enjoy your gaming sessions at these casinos!

