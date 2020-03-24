Pros and cons of indoor and outdoor games

The debate about what’s better – the indoor or outdoor games have been going on for many years now. Both types of gaming have their followers, and it’s rather doubtful that they will ever change their minds. The truth is both indoor and outdoor games have their pros and cons. Below you can find what they are. Without further ado, let’s learn more about it.

Indoor games pros

When we are referring to indoor games, we are mostly talking about online games. Obviously, in the XXI century, the fanbase of such gaming gained massive popularity, and you probably are not surprised about it. But why is this phenomenon even a thing? There are a couple of reasons behind it. The most apparent reason is banal – it’s the weather. When you’re at home, you don’t have to worry about poor weather conditions at all. It doesn’t matter whether the sun is shining (it can be a thing, but simple sunblinds will solve this problem) or there’s a storm outside. The only thing that could affect you if you’re an indoor gamer are extreme natural disasters like hurricanes, but it’s rather a rare factor. Weather won’t ever be an obstacle for you.

Contrarians often discredit the next reason; however, according to many studies, video games do have a positive impact on brain performance. Games are developing and improving specific skills, such as the ability to focus, observational skills, and reaction time.

Besides, some of them allow you to earn a little bit of money. It’s possible to sell video games e-currency, and people from some countries are even able to make a living from playing computer games. Another group is gambling online professionally. The majority of them play poker, while some others try to abuse various casino offers. Bonusfinder live casino review allows them to find already tested and most recommended casinos that provide gamers with the best offer – so make sure to check this website as well. While it’s not easy to make a living off of gambling, it certainly is possible for the best and most patient ones.

Disadvantages of online gaming

Obviously, there are certain disadvantages to playing online. The most significant factor is, unfortunately, health. There are so many obese kids these days, and in the past, it wasn’t a very common situation. It happens because they all are mostly sitting, and lack of physical exercise becomes a severe problem for them. Also, online gamers have more and more problems with their back and eyes. It’s not a secret that the computer is the main culprit of this problem.

On top of that, playing online games may oftentimes result in addiction. In such cases, gamers can’t imagine their life without a particular game. In the most extreme cases, it can lead to serious health problems. Scientists also found that people who spent way too much time online have difficulties when it comes to social interaction, and are more prone to depression and anxiety.

Pros of outdoors games

You likely suspect what they are, and yes, you’re 100% right. People who play outdoor games are in much better shape than online gamers. It happens, because they have much more physical activity, and their muscles are constantly working, which leads to better body development. Also, because of that, their brain is producing more “happiness hormones,” for example, serotonin. As a result, they tend to be more satisfied with their lives and are less vulnerable to suffer from depression.

Another thing worth mentioning is the fact that outdoor games are mostly team sports. One has to communicate with other people constantly, and it leads to better social skills and more self-confidence.

Also, you can’t forget that modern society is less and less physically active. It happens because of technological advancement and the fact that we cannot properly use it. Besides, we tend to work more than ever. If you’re an office worker, you surely know how much a 9-5 job affects your life. After a day full of stress and 8 hours of gazing at a screen, you only dream of coming back home and drinking or sleeping, while you should provide your body with a little bit of physical activity.

Cons of outdoors games

People who tend to do a lot of sport are more likely to suffer from different injuries. Of course, if you remember about the warmup and you are cautious, the risk of potential accidents is low, but you can never exclude it. While some accidents don’t impact your functioning, some injuries can be hazardous for your life. The majority of them are very painful, and some will make everyday life harder, for example, bone injuries. Luckily, such accidents are rather rare, and if you’re cautious, it’s not very likely that it will happen to you.

Both indoors and outdoors games have their own advantages and disadvantages. It’s not possible to say which games are better. Remember, to always be responsible, and in such a case, you’ll be able to benefit from both types of activities.