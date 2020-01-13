Saracens will not sign Jonny May in 2020 amid salary cap reshuffle

Jonny May’s future at Leicester Tigers remains in doubt, but it’s understood Saracens will not move for the England winger as they look to comply with the Premiership’s £7 million salary cap.

The Independent reported although talks took place between the 29-year-old and suitors Saracens, he would not be joining Mark McCall’s ranks at the end of the 2019-20 season.

It’s understood Saracens were £650,000 over the Premiership salary cap in two of the past three seasons, which led to the club being fined £5.36 million and docked 35 points.

Saracens were previously reported to be targeting May, who has scored 65 tries in 110 Premiership starts in his career.

He recently said it’s “never nice to leave a club” but that his future remained “up in the air,” a strong hint he may leave Welford Road at the end of the current campaign.

Leicester sit 18 points in front of last-place Saracens approaching the midway point this season and look like contenders to be relegated should McCall’s side survive.

Another Premiership club could look to replace Saracens in the race for his signature, though May could also attract more lucrative offers in France of Japan.

The speedster has scored four tries in four Premiership appearances for the Tigers this term, and it’s likely his contribution will be key to their own survival chances.