What do rugby players wear?

Posted on by in Guest Blogs with

Rugby is one of the most aggressive contact sports that a person can take part in. Compared to other similar sports, like football or american football, rugby players tend to wear a certain type of gear. Rugby players from across the globe all tend to wear the same kind of playing equipment. While they do not wear any pads or helmets, they are required to wear mouth guards, boots, and their official uniform.

As few as they may be, these items are essential elements of playing rugby, both culturally and functionally. In addition, if you want to start your own line of sports clothing, you need to understand the game and the equipment used. You can click here for more info on the same. Common rugby gear includes:

Scrum Caps

Those playing in a forward position like to wear scrum caps. This is basically a lightly padded helmet that easily fits over the rugger’s ears and top of his head. Other than mouth guards, this is the only other protective piece of equipment worn by a rugby player. Scrum caps are not mandatory.

It’s up to the player to decide whether to wear one or not. This means that there are those that embrace it as an important protective piece of equipment while others vehemently refuse to wear it.

Scrum Shorts

All rugby players are required to wear scrum shorts. These are short, stiff shorts that are a part of their uniform. The shorts are more durable, but less stretchy compared to football shorts.

Their stiffness means that they can withstand the wear and tear associated with grabbing and tackling when in the field. Scrum shorts do not have any pockets and will typically end above the knee.

Each scrum short is required to be a tight fit around the waist area to ensure that it doesn’t get pulled down easily.

Mouth Guards

While many players disregard the idea of wearing helmets and pads, they do need to wear mouth guards. The purpose of a mouth guard is to protect against broken teeth, concussions, and numerous other head and mouth injuries associated with this game.

Jerseys

The jerseys worn by rugby players are very similar to those worn by soccer players. The only difference is that rugby jerseys come with a collar. Normally, rugby jerseys are made of cotton. But this is not mandatory as they can also be made of other materials depending on the teams’ preferences.

A jersey worn by the rugby players will normally be quite colorful and will display the emblem or colors of the country or the team. Each player’s number will also be printed at the back of their jersey in large fonts. This number is used to identify the position and the person wearing that jersey.

During games, all rugby players are required to make sure that they have tucked in their jerseys into their scrum shorts.

Socks

Rugby players do knee-high socks designed to fit tightly around their calves and feet. The colors used to decorate the socks are similar to those used on the jerseys. Proper fitting is required to ensure that they will not fall down when playing, and to also assist in preventing blisters.