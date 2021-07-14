Why Vegas Is No Longer the Gambling Capital?

For much of the 20th century whenever a discussion arose about which city was the gambling capital of the world, there was only one answer – Las Vegas. Sure, some might mention Atlantic City as a popular place to play a hand of blackjack or to place a bet on the roulette table, but realistically, New Jersey, which is famous for its boardwalk, couldn’t compete.

However, times have changed. While Las Vegas is still a major attraction, when it comes to gaming revenues, other locations have eclipsed it, and things are not what they once were. Its strip is not as impressive when compared to others, and the same goes for its casinos. It has lost its title as the world’s premium gambling destination. But, why?

The Rise of Online Casinos

Online casinos started in the mid-90s when Antigua and Barbuda passed the Free Trade & Processing Act. This allowed licenses to be granted to companies that wished to operate online casinos. The first launched in 1994, and the industry hasn’t looked back as revenues are projected to reach $90 billion by 2024. Slots, table games, live casino games, and bingo are just a few of the available games at these sites. Bingo has become a popular selection for elderly players, which is why you can even find a dedicated bingo casino UK that where you can play this type of game at any time and place.

Playing online casino games is an exciting pastime, today. People enjoy the convenience that mobile gaming provides, the portability, and the unmatched game selection on some of these platforms, where the number of titles available can reach the thousands.

The Rise of Macau

While Macau and gambling might seem like a new pairing to most, the activity has been legal on the coastal islands since the 1850s, when the Portuguese government legalized it. However, it wasn’t until 2002 when the Macau government ended the monopoly on gambling, and casino concessions were granted to brands like Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Mirage.

Once major players got involved, resorts opened and Macau’s infrastructure improved. Gambling in Macau today brings in annual revenues that are six times bigger than those of Las Vegas. In large part, due to the spot being a favourite for baccarat high-rollers. As of 2019, there are 41 casinos in Macau and more are in the cards for the future.

Worldwide Gambling Legalization

Gambling legalization has become a hot topic in recent times. More and more governments around the world are either loosening legalization concerning the activity or they’re looking into it. The tax revenues are far too enticing, and if people want to gamble nowadays, nothing’s stopping them from betting on off-shore sites. Thus, local economies are the ones losing out.

Because of this growing trend, casinos are popping up everywhere, and people no longer see the need to fly to a gambling destination, when they have gaming establishments in their backyard.