Lesser-Known Gambling Destinations

When people consider travelling to a gambling destination, whether to partake in the activity or just enjoy the entertainment and luxury these places provide, a bunch of obvious choices are thrown out. If you’re from the US or thinking about visiting, Las Vegas, Reno, and Atlantic City are your standard options.

If you’re thinking more worldwide, Macau, Monte Carlo, or in recent times Singapore might be flaunted by your travel agent. However, there are plenty of quality alternatives available. If you just want to gamble, maybe the best thing is to stay home. Today, there’s more than one great online casino to be found, and the payouts can be huge.

But, if you’re dead-set on travelling, here are a few options that you probably wouldn’t have come up with on your own.

Mississippi

Now, you likely have heard or know that Mississippi is a great gambling state. But just so you understand the scope of how big the industry was over there, before Hurricane Katrina hit, it was the second-largest gambling state in the Union, ahead of New Jersey.

Biloxi is one city where there’s great gambling to be found, with eight resorts that also offer golf courses, fine dining, and entertainment. Another great place is Tunica, where gambling has spurred the local economy and population growth. And, there are no gambling limits here, so it attracts the high-roller crowd.

Puerto Rico

There are many terrific reasons to visit San Juan, but few are aware that great gambling is also on offer. However, know that rooms don’t come cheap. So, play, but don’t stay.

Some famous casinos include the Ritz Carlton and Spa and the Stellaris Casino. Best of all, since Puerto Rico is US territory, you can play with US currency. If San Juan isn’t to your taste, head over to Mayaguez and Dorado.

The Bahamas

While the Bahamas are most commonly associated with beautiful, tropical beaches, the capital of Nassau is a bustling metropolitan hub that’s very tourist-friendly, filled with numerous resorts, restaurants, golf courses, exciting nightlife, and, of course, casinos.

There are three major ones in the Bahamas, Resorts World Bimini, Baha Mar, and the main one being Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island. You might recognize this one as the host of the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure.