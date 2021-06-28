Why do Gambling Companies Sponsor Rugby Teams?

The world of games and sports has long been in a close-quarters relationship. So much due to the fact they both share the same target audience, brands love to invest money and find themselves associated with certain sports or star players.

The recent association between gambling companies has many questioning the joining of forces. For one, gambling still hasn’t reached the ultimate social acceptance it thrives on obtaining but does benefit from deep pockets that can help certain sports reach new heights themselves.

Martim Nabeiro (you can read more about the author and what he’s been up to lately right here) picks up the odd-shaped ball and faces a few enormous adversaries on the pitch. Today, we’re going to find out why gambling and rugby have joined forces for the future!

A Matter of Strength

Rugby is often associated with ethics and strength – plenty of strength. Even though the sport doesn’t reach great heights in a country that is all too often obsessed with football, the truth is that the future is shaping up to become very interesting.

As with any sports activity, investment is vital. However, rugby and other “smaller activities” struggle to obtain the financial aid required to acquire visibility, experience and develop into the spectacle it deserves to be.

With sport gambling on the rise, gamblers now know more about rugby and the names that play the sport than ever before. Not only that, but streaming has also brought faces to such players, slowly building teams and competitions into household names.

Photo by Chris Liverani on Unsplash

Online Casinos and Gambling

The growth of online casinos and sports betting sites in Portugal is notorious. However, with many now looking into expanding into the Western European Country, it may be time to figure out how deeply rooted the taste for sports betting truly is.

It’s nowadays easy to find a legal online casino or sports betting site, with many recommendations available at casino de Portugal. Moreover, sport gambling is now far beyond football and the often-called “major sports”, which helps put the spotlight on sports such as rugby.

A Case of Temporary Infatuation

It’s a unique opportunity for rugby as gambling companies take an interest in the sport. Gained visibility will result in a bigger audience, which is precisely the type of snowball that can lead a captivating sport – as rugby is – to the hearts of the Portuguese people.

The Portuguese national rugby union team, also known as “Lobos” – Wolves – has grown its fan base over the past few years. However, it’s worth reflecting that most of these players still don’t play the game as full-time professionals.

All the companies in rugby, investing both their time and money in promoting themselves, also wish to become associated with a sport that is mostly about power, pace, and resilience. With football all too often taking all the credit and the lion’s share of every club’s budget, that means “smaller” sports need to work twice as hard to gain respect.

What the Future Holds

As long as sport gambling exists, the big names in betting will want to be associated with all the advertising activities. This provides a unique opportunity to create the diversity that many have defended over the years.

With budgets remaining small even for those that compete in Olympic and International stages, all too often exclusively dedicated to football, it provides the opportunity to advertise a wide range of sports, including rugby, to new generations and find the next big stars.

Since each sport adds value to entertainment, to culture and connects society as a whole, companies in rugby are investing in their brands and creating a more even world. In that sense, all the misconceptions that people hold against gambling seem to forget its extensive role as a tax source and, in this case, as a promoter of sports that would see limited funding otherwise.

It’s a win-win scenario, it seems, with gambling companies gaining attention throughout a vast range of sports whilst giving something back. When looking at the bigger picture, that means the next generation may have to think harder about the sports they wish to pursue.

Even though it’s not expectable that we’ll see football lose the crown in our lifetime, it’s a great time to witness sports that have been around forever making a solid comeback.