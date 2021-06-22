Looking Forward To The Wales v Argentina Double-Header

Well, well, well, do we have some rugby to look forward to. There’s a whole bunch of international rugby union matches taking place in July and August, with many exciting contests between the world’s leading rugby teams sure to make it a month to remember for rugby fans! Of course we have the Lion Tour and Australia v France will be a highlight, as will New Zealand v Fiji. And any match involving one of the home nations is worth tuning into.

In this blog, we’re going to take a look at the Wales v Argentina double-header. The two games will take place at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, one on July 10 and one on July 17. So what can we expect from the two games? Let’s take a look.

Who Will Win?

To begin, let’s think about what we may expect. Wales certainly have plenty of reasons to be optimistic going into the match. They’ve been on a good run of form over the past year, notching up many comprehensive victories against England, Ireland, and Italy. Though they’ve lost a couple, the defeats won’t be overly concerning for Wayne Pivac, especially since they won the Six Nations. Argentina, on the other hand, will have some concerns. They’ve struggled in games against the big teams in the past year. Though there are signs that they’re beginning to correct their problems, people looking to back them to win will likely only do so using a free bet offer. That’s not to say that Argentina can’t pull off on an upset. They surely can! It’s just that they’ll need to put in a top performance and hope that Wales have an off day.

Wales Key Players

There’s a good reason why Wales will be so confident going into the game. They’ve just got so many outstanding rugby players at the moment! They showed just how good they were during the Six Nations. If you have a long list of great individual players, and a good team ethic, then you’ll win games, and that’s just what Wales have got. It’s hard to select which players make the most impact, but for the sake of this article, we’ll try. At the top of the list has to be Justin Tipuric, who just never fails to put in anything less than a brilliant performance for his country. Rightly regarded as one of the world’s best rugby players, he’s the driving force behind the Welsh rugby success.

Not that he’s the only one. George North has come back into form, which is great for Wales, dangerous for everyone else. Taulupe Faletau and Louis Rees-Zammit are also in a good run of form too. If all of these players turn up for the games against Argentina, then it’ll be dangerous.

Argentina Key Players

Argentina will be hoping that their key players arrive in Wales refreshed and ready for action. If they do, then we’ll have a great game on our hands! Pablo Matera has proven that he’s a giant of rugby through his performances for Los Pumas. They were unstoppable last year, and it was largely down to Matera’s genius. Indeed, he was almost single-handedly responsible, or at least that’s what it felt like. Nicholas Sanchez has also been performing well of late, though in truth, he’s been performing well for years. It’s just that right now, he’s in a confident, assured run of form, and that’s just what Argentina needs. And finally, there’s Juan Imhoff, who has been hitting new personal peaks in recent months.

Past Meetings

Wales will be buoyed by the recent meetings between the two sides. They’ve won seven of the past eight matches, one of which was a 40 – 6 victory. On that basis, things aren’t looking good for Argentina!

Final Thoughts

Now that we’ve got out the way, all we have to do is look forward to Argentina arriving in Wales and for the games to take place. Make sure you tune in!