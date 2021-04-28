How Can the World Series of Poker Keep Pace with the Changing World of Online Gaming

The World Series of Poker has, in various iterations, existed for more than half a century. Offering an annual highpoint not only for the international poker calendar, but also for Las Vegas itself, the WSOP has long since grown to be a mainstay of professional poker.

It has also demonstrated a remarkable propensity to evolve alongside the wider world of professional sporting events, and the game of poker itself, as the internet continues to increase its influence over every aspect of life. For, as online poker has grown into a genre in its own right, the WSOP has managed to connect both realms, and to form an amalgamation that utilises the strengths of both mediums to ensure a better experience for the players, and their fans.

Over the course of the past few years, for instance, we have seen the World Series of Poker form notable partnerships with online poker powerhouses. For instance, just last year, the massively popular digital destination GGPoker.co.uk hosted their very own official WSOP gold bracelet events on their platform – and, in the process, established a new world record for the value of their prize pool.

Alongside offering a great boon to fans of the World Series, this move also offers an exemplar of the event’s ability to evolve. As platforms like GGPoker continue to gain significance and, by virtue of their world-class, celebrity team of players – including faces as eminent as Daniel Negreanu and Fedor Holz – lead the continued evolution of poker as a digital event, the WSOP must also continue to operate in tandem.

But that is only half the story. By stepping into the digital sphere, poker has also begun to operate in tandem with the wider world of competitive (and, at times, professional) online gaming.

As a game, it remains largely unique. For one thing, online poker represents a much older tradition than games which found their beginnings online. For another, it does not fit the definition of ‘eSport’. Still, it is safe to presume that the majority of its fanbase overlaps with fanbases of other online gaming events – and that means that there is a certain amount of pressure to keep pace with other trends that exist beyond the immediate scope of online poker.

Higher Stakes

Last year was testament to the WSOP’s ability to continue to raise the bar for online poker tournaments. With the creation of a new world record, the event’s organisers and partners were able to demonstrate the sheer scope the internet holds as a new medium for this historic event – and, of course, to aspire to bigger and even better stakes.

For that is, of course, one thing that is unique to the internet – a demand for continued and tangible development at every possible turn. Online gaming is intrinsically linked with social media, and the instantaneous nature of fans’ reactions. To meet with expectations has become the bare minimum of regular online events; to surpass them, and build upon the previous year’s excitement, is the only way to thrive.

More Chances

The internet represents a tricky platform to master – but, as we have seen time and time again, mastery inevitably proves to be one of the most lucrative things that can happen to a development team.

Already, the organisers behind World Series of Poker have proven their proficiency to utilise the full scope of the internet as a platform for professional and non-professional players. Their online super circuit for 2021 was recently announced, along with plenty of added possibilities for players to buy into the tournament – whether they are professional or not.

This is, of course, one of the most exciting prospects for an increasingly digital World Series going forward. More so than offering expanded coverage of the in-house events at Las Vegas’s casinos, this new platform offers unprecedented opportunities to allow amateur players to partake in parallel with the professionals, and to enter into the spirit of things at a level with which they are comfortable.

This is something that will continue to define not only the world of online poker, but the wider world of online gaming, going forward – and it is clear that the WSOP stands at the forefront of innovation in this arena.