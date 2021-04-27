Handicap Bet on Rugby Explained

Handicap betting involves giving a team a virtual shortfall (handicap) to overcome at the start of a match. In rugby, online bookies ‘handicap’ the team that’s likely to win so that it has a disadvantage against its opponent; think of it as a way to ‘even the playing field.’ It’s essential to get a solid understanding of this betting type and its odds before considering your online gambling options.

How Does Handicap Betting Work In Rugby?

Also known as spread, points, or line betting, handicap betting is an option bookies use to spice up a game whose results may well be known. It generally involves giving the underdog an edge by starting them on plus points; the opponent will then have a minus handicap. The more significant the difference between the points, the more the handicap.

An example of a handicap bet in a World Cup Rugby Tournament is when a favorite match team such as New Zealand is against a team like Singapore. A sportsbook can give New Zealand a handicap of -13.5 points, meaning for you to win the bet, New Zealand has to win the game with more than 14 points to pass the handicap.

Here are some of Rugby Handicap Sub-Markets

⦁ Match Result– It’s a handicap betting that allows punters to predict the outcome of a match—whether it’s going to be a win, draw, or loss—for either team.

⦁ Handicap With Tie– Like in a match result, this option allows you to place a bet on a draw. The difference is you can only bet on one team’s win or loss.

⦁ Asian Handicap– Popular in Asia, this market only allows bets on either one of the teams. The bookie eliminates the draw option.

Handicap Betting Odds

Usually, you’ll find the following numbers when searching for rugby handicap odds; -2, -1, 0, +1, +2, and -3 and +3 at times. They mean that the underdog gets the positive numbers, while the favorite gets the negative ones

If a handicap bet has a .5 suffix, then it means it’s an Asian handicap, so there’s no draw or tie option. Sportsbooks use this bet to weigh the odds slightly in their favour. And when it comes to winning, handicap bets are also quite generous with good returns. They can get you anywhere from odds of 1.5 to 3.0, which means your win will be an amount you‘ll cherish.

Handicap Strategies You Can Use In Rugby

Knowing the odds and the types of bets you can place in rugby is terrific. But having some strategies in place will have you turning more profits. Here are a few tricks that’ll have you place smarter handicap bets;

⦁ Study Your Teams

Different teams have different playing tactics. For instance, some can go for winning by tries while others can rely more on penalties. The wisest decision here is to bet on the one using tries as they offer higher winning odds, and the game mostly ends up with many score points.

⦁ Let The Bookmarker Guide You

One of the best tips we can give you about handicap betting is to ensure you use a platform’s stats. Mainly focus on the scoring averages for a match between a home team and the visitors.

⦁ Try and come up with your handicap prediction

Before the game commences, take a peek at the handicap bet, try and think of the likely outcome of the game. If what you believe is in line with the bookmaker’s handicap bet option, then proceed to place the bet.

Popular Rugby Tipsters

If you’re looking for expert tips on rugby betting, follow long-term winner Steve Green on Twitter and tipster such as SportyTrader and ProTipster.

There, you’ll get;

⦁ 6-8 best weekly bets on the NRL and Origin.

⦁ Predictions and previews of a game with details such as player, team, referee, or even weather stats.



Other Great Rugby Bets

Much like other sports, rugby has many bets you can place in the short-run on day-to-day matches or long-run that play out throughout the season;

⦁ First Scoring Play

There are three possible ways to make the first score in rugby. They include a try, drop goal and penalty. They depend on the tactics that a team uses, but the try bet has the highest odds.

⦁ Tournament Bets

The most popular long-term bets in rugby are usually on a tournament’s winner. When we talk about tournaments, we mean events like the Six Nations or World Cup.

Other Sports Where You Can Use Handicap Betting

When there’s an obvious favourite in a match, most bookmarkers will present a handicap market, particularly in goal or points-based sports.

⦁ Football– Football is the most popular sport for handicaps. The number in brackets after the team’s name shows the advantage or disadvantage applied to the team.

⦁ Golf– Many bookies allow you to make handicap wagers on players’ rounds, for example, +3 shots.

Beat The Bookies With Handicap Bets On Rugby

Handicap betting exists to make one-sided rugby matches more attractive to punters. It gives each team equal winning chances by awarding points to the weaker team as a head start. As such, you’ll get juicy odds and numerous simple strategies—all to help you win big.

