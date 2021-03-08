Early 2023 Rugby World Cup Betting Makes All Blacks Favourites

Although Tier 2 nations and below have still to complete qualifying for the next Rugby World Cup in 2023, there is still a clear pecking order in terms of which countries are fancied for honours on the global stage.

Defending champions South Africa are only fourth favourites in the online betting odds for this tournament at this early stage in what has been an interrupted cycle. The market tells us that the winner of the Rugby World Cup is most likely to come from Pool A.

Three-time winners New Zealand (1987, 2011 and 2015) are favourites to regain the global crown ahead of tournament hosts France. Les Bleus play the All Blacks in the Stade de France in the opening game, so their most difficult fixture of the pool stage coming first ensures everything kicks off with a bang.

Italy are also drawn in this group, but it’s a big ask for the Azzurri to progress to the knockout phase up against such formidable opposition. France have never lifted the Rugby World Cup before, so going better than their fourth-place finish when they last hosted the finals in 2007 is the goal.

Pool B pairs the Springboks with a couple of Celtic countries in Ireland and Scotland. The latter meet on a regular, annual basis in the Six Nations Championship and will know plenty about one another.

South Africa’s defence of the Rugby World Cup starts with Scotland in Marseille’s Stade Velodrome and they then encounter Ireland as the third match of the pool. The quarter-finals remain a ceiling for the Irish at this tournament, having never progressed any further than that.

It’s worth remembering that the Springboks lifted the trophy the last time the Rugby World Cup was in France. Should South Africa retain the title, then they will go clear of New Zealand as the outright most successful nation on this stage.

Wales and Australia will meet in the group stage of a Rugby World Cup finals for the third consecutive editions in Pool C. Pacific Island nation Fiji have also already booked their spot.

The Dragons and Wallabies will do battle in their penultimate fixture of the pool in the Stade des Lumieres on the edge of Lyon. Australia reigned supreme in 1991 and 1999, but have lost two Rugby World Cup finals since.

England, the 2003 winners and beaten finalists last time, have what is widely regarded as the easiest group on paper. Pool D also contains Argentina and previous Rugby World Cup hosts Japan, and the Red Rose play the pair in Marseille and the Allianz Riviera in Nice that order at the start of the tournament.

After group wins over the Pumas in both 2019 and 2011, England should be confident of repeating that against the South American side. Without the benefit of home advantage this time around, the Japanese who surprised everyone by reaching the knockout phase at the last Rugby World Cup may struggle to replicate it.