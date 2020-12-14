England draw Japan and Argentina in 2023 Rugby World Cup pool

England have been drawn in Pool D with Japan, Argentina and two others to be confirmed at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

In what will be the 10th edition of the Rugby World Cup, Eddie Jones’ side were one of 12 teams that automatically qualified after their performances in Japan last year.

The Pool Allocation Draw was completed in Paris on Monday, and broadcast live across the world with all teams participating virtually.

England were in band one for the draw along with current world champions South Africa, New Zealand and Wales, and were drawn against Japan in band two and Argentina from band three. The teams from Oceania 1 and Americas 2 will be discovered once the qualifying process has been completed.

The ceremony for the draw primarily took place at Palais Brongniart in Paris but was hosted online globally on World Rugby’s digital channels.

At the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, England progressed to the final after topping their group and securing knock out wins against Australia and New Zealand for the chance to compete for the William Webb Ellis Cup. However, the Springboks triumphed 32-12 in Yokohama to secure their third World Cup.

😲 #RWC2023 Pool D gives an intriguing mix of @EnglandRugby, @JRFURugby and @lospumas



🤝 Eddie Jones will face his old side Japan at Rugby World Cup for the first time since their 2015 heroics



🗣 England captain @owen_faz reacts to the fascinating match-ups ahead pic.twitter.com/O3Q9DOASjs — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) December 15, 2020

The Springboks will start the defence of the Webb Ellis Cup crown in Pool B against Ireland and Scotland, along with two more qualifying teams, from the Asia/Pacific qualifier, and Europe.

It is the second successive time that Ireland and Scotland have been drawn together at the Rugby World Cup, with only Ireland making it out of the pool last year in Japan.

Elsewhere, Wales were drawn in Pool C alongside Australia, Fiji, Europe 1 and the Final Qualifier Winner. Wales, Australia and Fiji were also drawn in the same pool at the 2019 Rugby World Cup with the Pacific Islanders failing to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, host nation France are set to face three-time tournament winners New Zealand in Pool A alongside Italy, Americas 1 and Africa 1.

England memorably won the World Cup in 2003 through Jonny Wilkinson’s drop goal in extra-time against Australia and as well as the final last year, and have also reached finals in 1991 and 2007.

The tournament is scheduled to run from 8 September 2023 to 21 October 2023 with the confirmed fixtures and kick-off times to be announced in due course.

2023 Rugby World Cup Pools:

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Americas 1, Africa 1

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Asia / Pacific 1, Europe 2

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Europe 1, Final Qualifier Winner

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Oceania 1, Americas 2