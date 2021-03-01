What to Look for at The Chipping Norton Stakes 2021

Chipping Norton Stakes is one of the mile horse races held at the Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Australia. The inaugural race was held in 1925, and has considerably developed over the years to match its expectation. The 2021 edition will be on Saturday, February 27th, at the Randwick racecourse.

Race History

The race is an annual event held in late February or early March, bringing together horse race lovers from Australia and the world. Its timing coincides with Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival, a period common with outdoor activities. Since Wallace Mortlake won the inaugural race in 1925, the trophy has exchanged hands over the years. Notably, Winx won the championship 3 times in a row from 2016. Opie Bosson’s Te Akau Shark won the 2020 edition.

The Apollo Stakes (1,400 metres) happened two weeks earlier in the build-up to the Chipping Norton Stakes. It is a pacesetter as future group 1 horses try out the tough. Since horses have to graduate through the groups to the premier horse race, Chipping Norton horse race champion bypasses the Doncaster Mile and the Sydney Cup qualification later in April.

Features of the Race

It is a grade one horse racing championship held once a year in Sydney at the Randwick Racecourse. The race distance is 1600 metres on a turf race track. The total price up for grabs is $600,000, with the winner taking home $344,000 in cash. The first and second runners up get $114,000 and $55,000, respectively. Position 6 to 10th get a $6,000 flat rate.

Other race features include:-

Participating horses should be 3 years and above.

The official race operator as of the 2021 edition is the Australian Turf Club.

The race is right-handed, featuring weight for age weight conditions

Betting on the race is allowed, with Neds as the betting partners.

The Chipping Norton Stakes 2021 in Perspective

The 2021 edition will be tough since horses and their jockey have invested a lot into the race. It does not have a favourite winner as the race is close to call. Its current form determines the probability of a horse winning, the total weight it will carry and the barrier assess.

However, Verry Elleegant (Caulfield Cup winner with Chris Waller) is tipped to make it to the podium. The 2020 edition winner Te Akau Shark is also no pushover. To get more on the championship, follow the communique from the sponsors and organisers. Final preparations for the event run from February 23rd, 2021, to the D-day.

Sky Racing 1 on channel 526 is the official television for the events, while Radio Sport National will broadcast via the radio. Several markets are on offer for those who like betting, among them Horse to-win, each-way bet, Quinella Bet, First 4 and Quadrella Bet. However, betting should be taken as a pass-time activity, with participants urged to use excess money to stake.

Above all, this year’s competition will be unique, thanks to COVID-19. Organisers and the Australian government urge participants and spectators to maintain the set protocol to avert a communal spread.