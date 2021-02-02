Rob Howley back to Rugby Canada after betting ban

After an arduous 9 months-long ban, Robert Howley recently secured his return to the world of rugby by bagging the coveted position as an assistant coach for Canada’s national team. Howley, the former Wales scrum half was working as Canada’s assistant coach during the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. He was sent packing after it was discovered that he had been making bets on matches (hundreds of them) over a long 5-year period.

It was found that Howley had made over 300 bets covering more than 1000 matches. During the period between 13th November 2015 and 7th September 2019, as the Welsh Rugby Union national squad assistant coach, Howley was found to have placed 364 bets on rugby union, featuring 1,163 matches in total, using betting accounts held with various operators such as Betway, William Hill and Ladbrokes.

These accounts had all been registered in his name, and he received the proceeds [or part of the proceeds] from his successful bets. Howley’s ban was to last 18 months, but he only served 9 with the remainder being suspended.

Gambling scandals such as these are not uncommon but this isn’t the first time that coaches have wagered against their own teams. Thanks to the millions of dollars that are bet on sports in the world each year, scandals and incidents such as these are common at all levels of sports competition, from the professional ranks down to the college level and high schools.

Case in point, at one time, the problem had gotten so out of hand in America that prohibitions against professional sports betting were put in place by the NCAA. As per the rules of the NCAA, coaches or professional athletes are prohibited from supplying any information regarding matches to punters, or solicit bets on teams.

This is because whenever the whistle is blown, the first pitch is thrown, a ball is kicked off or tossed, everyone expects that the game will be played fairly and on-level. Gambling scandals such as Howley’s undermine all that plus the public’s confidence in professional sports. That’s why acts such as points shaving and game-fixing are punishable by law. Thankfully, after the ban, Howley expressed his regret for his actions and even cooperated fully with the investigating party.

So why is Howley so valuable?

Despite the gambling associated with Howley, he stands as one of the most accomplished Rugby players of his generation. He not only captained his country well, but he also toured with the Lions 5 times as player and coach. He is also credited with scoring the winning try for the Wasps during the European Cup final against Toulouse.

Howley is also the one that oversaw the 2013 Six Nation title campaign, which ended in a win over England. As Team Canada prepares to qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, Howley’s experience will prove invaluable as he stands as one of the most respected and highly regarded rugby coaches in the Northern hemisphere.

He has previously coached the British and Irish Lions, as well as Wales both for the 2011 and 2015 World Cups. As part of the deal, he will also provide his expertise for club side Toronto Arrows as they also prepare for their 2021 Major League Rugby (MLR) campaign.

Betting on Rugby: what you need to know

Based on Howley’s betting history, it is safe to say that people have been betting on rugby for years now so what Howley did wasn’t exactly anything new. Like other sports, rugby offers plenty of opportunities for strategic betters to make some good money.

The rugby betting market ranges from straight match bets to handicap markets, as well as first try scorers and first scoring plays. As sports betting continues to become more and more popular, more individuals, especially in America where the game is also blowing up, are looking to learn how to bet on rugby.

Some countries take their rugby more seriously than others. For instance, in England, rugby comes a close second after soccer. However, in other parts of the world such as Wales, South Africa, Kenya, New Zealand, and Australia, rugby is the be all and end all, which is why the demand for top rugby betting tips has never been higher than it is now.

For example, in the UK, the Rugby league seasons usually run from February through October while the Rugby Union season runs from September and ends in June. So whether you want to wager on seven aside, a team event or international match, a men’s

This means that anyone wishing to bet on rugby can do so at any point of the year, which is music to the ears of punters everywhere. So what’s the best way to ensure you make favorable bets?

1. Only bet when there is value: this is a basic foundation of wagering that most punters, even experienced ones, tend to forget.

2. Choose a betting market and stick with it: as mentioned earlier, the beauty of betting on rugby is that it offers betters a wide array of markets to bet on. Find which market you enjoy best and stick with it. You’ll have more success this way.

3. Test out several bookmakers: not all bookmakers and sportsbooks will offer the best odds. So before you bet, check out several bookmaker accounts and find the best one for your bet.

Final Thoughts

Gambling scandals are seen as a disease in the professional sports arena. As rising interests continue to soar in sports betting, the world can expect such cases to be on the rise as well. Such scandals and allegations call into question the integrity of professional sports, that’s why it is so important that the sports betting industry continues to become regulated, otherwise, it could spell disaster for all parties involved.