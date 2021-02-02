Unusual ways to get rich

Sometimes the only way to get rich is by working really hard. And when we look at the lists of wealthy and successful people, we can see a bunch of similar and slightly boring business paths. This doesn’t mean that you have to go their way, but you can have a good idea that you will realize at the right time and, with a little luck, become rich. There are many ways to get rich; if you have the passion and desire to make money, then do it. As you think about what to do or how to turn your ideas into a business and make a lot of money, here is a list of some unusual jobs that can help you get rich.

1. Play video games

If you thought playing games was just fun and a waste of time, we’re here to reassure you. All video game lovers can turn their passion into a business. Still, the journey from playing from their room to playing in a professional tournament requires hours and hours of practice, fast fingers and tremendous skill, and devising great strategies to win. Although the World Health Organization has classified compulsive video gameplay as an addiction, at the same time, e-sports is one step closer to entering the Olympics. E-sport is today a serious business with huge investments and earnings. It is a competition of professional players within organized tournaments. Interestingly, the gaming industry in 2017 earned about $116 billion, which is more than the music ($17 billion) and film ($41 billion) industries together. The global gaming market is estimated at $162.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $295.63 billion by 2026.

2. Make weird art

If you’re artistically minded, here’s an idea you could turn into a business with a little luck. It would help if you created art very different from what most people are used to, understand, and use. It would be best if you made something unconventional and unusual. Play with things, shapes, textures, patterns, and colors, and create something unique that can turn you into the next Damien Hirst. Damien is a famous British artist who in 2007 sold a skull encrusted with 8601 diamonds and platinum valued at $ 100 million. His most famous creation is a dead shark soaked in formalin, and that piece of art is valued at $ 8 million.

3. Create a catchy jingle

You are familiar with jingles such as “I’m loving it” (Mc Donald’s),” Give me a break” (Kit Kat), or “Ch-ch-ch-chia” (Chia pet), they brought a lot of money to their creators. You need to be original and create a jingle that will be memorable and likable that people will quickly associate with the product, as did the marketing wizard Joseph Pedott who created the jingle “Ch –ch- ch -chia” in 1982 and earned a lot of money. A good jingle has the power to keep it in our heads for days, don’t overdo it because there are more unpleasant than pleasant jingles.

4. Playing the lottery

A lottery is a form of gambling that requires randomly drawing numbers for a prize. Lotteries come in a variety of formats in which you can win cash. Today with the rise of information technology, you can play lotteries and other gambling games online. Even though it’s all about luck, it wouldn’t hurt to know the tricks and strategies in gambling to make money. There are the richest gamblers who made their fortune this way.

5. Rent out your home

If you are lucky enough to live in a tourist place, the possibility of renting a house, room, or some other object in your possession can be a great idea to make money. Also, if you travel a lot, you can put the house on the rental list. Several sites can make this possible for you, and the most famous is Airbnb. You can also earn a large sum of money without owning any property yourself, and this is possible if you enter into a long-term lease of the property with the intention (and the landlord’s consent) to rent it on the Airbnb site.

6. Hotel sleep tester / professional sleeper

This job is usually done as part of some sleep research and evaluating the quality of various sleep-related products. Some companies will pay you to test their products. So one luxury brand company that supplies five-star hotels with bedding and mattresses decided to pay one person to sleep in some of the best hotels and report on their experience. In addition to staying in 5-star hotels for free, this person would be paid for each night spent outside the home, transport costs, and £ 200 per night. All he has to do is deliver reports on their stay in the room, the bed’s comfort, and their sleep quality. Although this may not bring you too much money, it offers you the opportunity to stay in some of the most luxurious hotels for free.

7. Fake Facebooker

While creating a fake Facebook account is against this company’s terms, some people were not prevented from doing so. A smart computer wizard can create many different profiles that can be used for various purposes – whether you present yourself as someone’s boyfriend on Facebook or like the company’s Facebook pages – and then sell those services to anyone willing to pay. According to some stories, these dedicated fake face bookers can make thousands of dollars a month.

While others have a traditional career, some have given up the most common career paths and opted for something different. From stupid and crazy to serious and ingenious, there are still plenty of jobs you haven’t heard of, and one of them could be your future job.