Top 8 Casino Destinations

Casinos are a great way to spend some time and get your competitive juices flowing. If you are just starting to research the world of casinos, there are a lot of great options for you.

For starters, look online. Online casinos are often better than anything you can find in-person, and you can do all of your game-play from the comforts of your home or even on your mobile device.

Las Vegas obviously has a lot of great options. If you want the most bang for your buck, spend a weekend on the Last Vegas strip as you can go to many of the world’s best casinos in one trip.

You can also look in Europe or Australia for some top casino choices. Depending on where you live and how far you want to travel, you will have a lot of options for a trip to the casino

Playing at an Online Casino

Arguably the best casinos are online like at the Azure Hand Room, where you can play any casino game you like from your own home. There are a lot of great reasons to play at an online casino:

You can play almost any game you want – from slots to poker to roulette, you can play all of your casino favorites online

Play from your mobile device – online casinos are portable and you can play anywhere

Bonus money – be on the lookout for bonuses offered by casinos like welcome bonuses, deposit match bonuses and loyalty rewards

Play any time of day – if you are up in the middle of the night and just need something to take your mind off insomnia, roll over and play some poker online

While typical casinos will always have a place in the world, it has never been easier to play your favorite games online.

Las Vegas

What’s the first place you think of when you think of casinos? Chances are you think of Las Vegas. Even the city itself is well aware of its reputation as the best casino location in the world. Here are some of the best casinos in Las Vegas:

MGM Grand – considered an arcade for adults, you can play all your favorite arcade-style video games at the MGM

Golden Nugget – a traditional part of Las Vegas history, if table games are what you’re looking for try out the Golden Nugget

Bellagio – arguably the best place to play poker in the world, you can’t go wrong with a night at the Bellagio

Caesar’s Palace – if you are looking to bet on sports games, this is the place to do it as Caesar’s Palace is the premier casino for all your sports betting desires

In reality, there are so many great casinos in Las Vegas they could take up the entire list. While these are the best, there are plenty of others that are well worth your time.

Europe

While it’s not Las Vegas, Europe does have a few well-known casinos that are worth your consideration. The nice thing about planning a trip to a casino in Europe is there is more to do in the surrounding areas than if you were to plan a trip to the Las Vegas strip. Take a look at these two European casinos:

Casino Barrière d’Enghien-les-Bains, France – plan to dress for success at this fancy casino in France that offers over 350 different slot machine and comes with a lakefront view

Resorts World – located in Birmingham, UK, this is a great resort that is only a few years old and was modeled to resemble the famed Las Vegas strip

If you can’t get to Las Vegas, you could do worse than going to one of the many great casinos located in Europe.

How to Decide

There’s a lot of great casinos out there both online and in-person, how do you decide which is best for you? There are a few things you should think about.

What types of games do you want to play? Many casinos specialize in different games like the one in France above that has over 350 different slot machines. That would be a great option if you are looking to play slots, but if you are looking to play poker you might want to try a different casino like the Bellagio.

Where do you want to go? Depending on where you live in the world and how far you want to travel, you will have options. Consider if you want to make a vacation out of it and stay somewhere with a lot of amenities or if you are just looking for a night out at a casino.

If you are up for playing online, there are plenty of options.

More about Online Casinos

If you don’t want to travel and plan a night out at the casino, consider weighing your options for online casinos. There’s a lot to think about when selecting your favorite online casino:

What welcome bonus does the casino offer? Most online casinos offer some sort of welcome bonus, but some are better than others. Are you ok with accepting free slot machine spins or would you rather your bonus come in the form of money?

● What games are you looking for? While many online casinos offer similar games, you can sometimes find special games if you look hard enough.

How will you be paying? Make sure the online casino you choose will accept the form of payment you prefer. Usually this isn’t an issue, but it’s worth checking into before you sign up.

The nice thing about online casinos is you can use the welcome bonuses to try out different casinos and find the one you like best. Then, you can decide on one and cash in on loyalty bonuses after you patronize the casino for a while. While online casinos do not offer you the glitz and glam of a night out at the casino, they do offer you a lot of different ways to play your favorite games while never leaving your home.