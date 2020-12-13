England Win Autumn Nations Cup Against France In One Of The Most Entertaining Finals Ever

The Autumn Nation Cup was the first time that this cup was held due to the global pandemic caused by Covid-19 preventing the usual Autumn international series and so a tournament was formed; much to the delight of the fans and the players. The final was played on Sunday in which England were victorious, but this wasn’t in usual fashion and as expected where the bookies predicted a whitewash from England, and it was far from this.

England were playing a depleted France side which were actually priced as high at 8/1 to win the game in 80 minutes which made England the heavy favourites to claim the trophy. This is mainly down to the fact that it was played at Twickenham, the home of England, and that they had only lost two of their last 28 matches at their home stadium and both were two years ago; England were going to have to be seriously outplayed if they had any chance of being beaten.

However, England didn’t lead the game once in normal time, with France edging ahead when they could through an impressive try in the 14th minute, alongside a couple penalties for them to go into the half-time break leading 13-6. England couldn’t see, to gain any momentum throughout the game and didn’t look their usual powerhouse self and seemed as if they were swimming again the tide for the majority of the game – mainly down to the France’s impressive defensive block.

England had to draw the game in the final seconds to take the game to overtime in which France would have been gutted not to hold on and claim the Cup. England then needed a penalty kick by talisman Owen Farrell in the second half of extra time to win the Autumn Nations Cup in which they seemed relieved to get the win against a second-sling French team who will go home heartbroken.