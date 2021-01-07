Young Guns: Wasps tighthead prop Jordan Cordice

Life experiences can be career-enhancing for any young player and for 20-year-old Wasps tighthead prop Jordan Cordice, 2020 will go down as a year to remember.
While most of Britain headed towards Covid-19 misery, West Londoner Cordice boarded a plane to New Zealand late last February, where he spent the summer playing for Whangamata, situated southwest of Auckland on the magnificent Coromandel Peninsula.
Coached by former Wasps forwards guru Leon Holden, Whangamata had designs on winning the Thames Valley Championship – a feat they duly achieved with Cordice playing a full part in what prov...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login