Dream Team: England U20s head coach Alan Dickens

Alan Dickens, England U20s head coach and former scrum-half for Sale Sharks, Leeds, Saracens and Northampton, chooses the best XV he has played with or against...

1. Soane Tonga’uiha – In my time at Northampton he was outstanding. Dominant in the scrum and an excellent rugby player in terms of ball carries and athleticism.

2. Rob Rawlinson – Legend! The No.1 rugby person I’ve come across in 20 years. Ultimate team player and always a positive presence at Leeds. Top, top bloke.

3. Census Johnston – Similar to Soane, I do like my rugby playing props! Arrived at Saracens from Biarritz and ...