JESS TAYLOR

YOUNG GUNS
SARACENS FLANKER

England U18s back row Jess Taylor recalls earning a pound from her father every time she tackled hard enough to make a boy cry at Huntingdon RFC.
Now, 13 years later, that same hunger is driving the 18-year-old standout forward towards the top of the women’s game.
Taylor told The Rugby Paper: “I started out playing mixed tag rugby, and the boys would always go, ‘Run at the girl first’. My dad would give me £1 every time I made a boy cry. I’d get them down, and by the end of the day, I was walking home with a fiver. T...

