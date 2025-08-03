Connect with us

We need to build interest in Champ

CHARLES RYLANDS
AMPTHILL BACK ROW

WITH the announcement this week of the Prem Cup fixtures, I was gutted to learn that teams from the second division of English rugby won’t be competing against the best sides in the country this season.
It’s understandable why Champ clubs have chosen to step away. They’ve long been frustrated with receiving no share of the television deal and not being treated as equal partners in the competition. Last season, only three Champ sides (Bedford, Doncaster, and Ealing) were featured on TV, highlighting the lack of visibility and su...

