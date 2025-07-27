Connect with us

Features

JOYOKECHUKWU

YOUNG GUNS
HARLEQUINS BACK ROW

Joy Okechukwu only began playing rugby three years ago but has already shown enough progress with Harlequins for her to be called up to the England U18 squad. The back row forward has swiftly risen through the ranks, and central to her development has been the guidance of former England international Rachael Burford, whose influence has helped shape the 18-year-old’s understanding of the game and transition into a demanding role.
Okechukwu’s introduction to rugby came relatively late compared to many of her peers. A chance invitation from a...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Features