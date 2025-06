Dream Team – Seremaia Bai Turagabec

SEREMAIA BAI TURAGABECI, THE LEEDS TYKES AND FORMER HULL IONIANS AND FIJI U20S FLY-HALF, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST…

1. Eroni Mawi–

Played with him in Fiji under 20s. He’s solid in set pieces and good around the park. Good to see him flourishing at Saracens.

2. Adam Brown–

Solid allround player at Tykes, except for when he forgets the number on his back and decides to kick the ball and ends up in the physio room.

3. Will Dennis –

An immovable object! A true tighthead prop and the cornerstone of Leeds’ scrum.

4. Ja...