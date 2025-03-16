I joined in with La Marseillaise – but quietly…

MY LIFEIN RUGBY

THE FORMER RACING 92, SYDNEY UNIVERSITY, STADE FRANCAIS, RICHMOND, WASPS, BEDFORD & LONDON WELSH BACK ROWER

FLORENT ROSSIGNEUX

AS A player you always wanted to play at the highest level possible, and I was no different. I wouldn’t necessarily say I dreamt of playing Test rugby, that was beyond me anyway, but I was chasing something different, and representative rugby gave you that. I never thought, though, as a proud Parisian, that I’d end up wearing an England jersey and singing God Save the Queen against the country of my birth! Nowadays this isn&...