I did fulfuil my dream of playing at Twickenham

MY LIFEIN RUGBY

CHRIS LILLEY THE FORMER BATH AND SOMERSET PROP

MY biggest claim to fame is I got Bath through to their first-ever John Player Cup Final in 1984. Having beaten Wasps in the quarter-final, we played Nottingham away in the semis. The match had been postponed twice, I think, because of a flooded pitch and the game was right in the balance until I put a chip kick on a sixpence for David Trick to regather and score. Being a prop, kicking wasn’t normally in my repertoire – kicking opponents, more like – but when Paul Simpson called for the ball from blind...