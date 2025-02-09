England must keep believing

>> PAUL REES LOOKS AT WHY STEVE BORTHWICK’S MEN KEEP FAILING TO GRASP THE NETTLE - AND SAYS IT IS NOTHING NEW

DAVID Campese is not usually lost for words, especially when answering his own question. Why are England falling apart in the final 30 minutes of a Test?, he asked after last weekend’s defeat to Dublin. He was far from alone.

The former Australia wing felt the constant collapses – although it was only a year ago that they were coming from behind in the second half to defeat both Wales and Ireland at Twickenham, aided by yellow cards for their oppon...