‘Wow,’ I thought, ‘This kid has got something’ – David Ross on Ellis Mee

By Simon Thomas

Ellis Mee’s rise to international rugby has been a remarkably rapid one, but it’s come as no great surprise to a man who played a major part in his meteoric journey.

It was some three years ago that David Ross first saw Mee in action for the Leicester Tigers U18s Academy side.

He immediately knew he was watching a special talent and recruited the teenager to study sports science and management on a scholarship at Nottingham Trent University, where he is head of rugby.

Ross went on to coach Mee at Nottingham RFC, where he lit up the English Championship last season with his p...