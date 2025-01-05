Six of the best ready to break out

As the new year gets underway, Simon Thomas looks at six uncapped youngsters who could have big Welsh futures

Dan Edwards (Ospreys)

No-one has managed to nail down the Wales No 10 jersey since Dan Biggar’s retirement from Test rugby, so there’s a growing case for giving Edwards a shot.

He began the new year with a bang, scoring all his team’s points during a Man of the Match display in the 13-13 draw with Cardiff at a sold-out Arms Park.

The 21-year-old demonstrated his increasing tactical maturity and also produced a spot of Harry Houdini escapology for his tr...