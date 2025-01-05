Big two still leading the way

PAUL REES LOOKS FORWARD TO 2025 AND SEES SOUTH AFRICA AND IRELAND KEEPING THEIR PLACES AT THE TOP OF THE TREE

A NEW year carries with it the hope of something different, although South Africa and Toulouse will be hoping for more of the same after maintaining their dominance in 2024.

The Springboks remain at the top of the world rankings – the top four is as it was a year ago – but their lead over Ireland has been halved following a drawn home series with Andy Farrell’s side and defeat in Argentina.

South Africa were unbeaten on their autumn tour of Europe, cutti...