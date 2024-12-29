We need a two -tiered solution

PAUL REES CALLS FOR A RESET, NOT A REVOLUTION, WHEN IT COMES TO SORTING OUT THE PROBLEMS FACING THE RFU

WATCHING Bristol’s dash and dazzle at Leicester on Saturday was welcome relief after the turmoil in the English game that claimed RFU chairman Tom Ilube, below, before Christmas with chief executive Bill Sweeney the next target for militant clubs.

A number of former RFU officials have made their views known as the strife started by revelations of executive bonuses at a time of cuts at HQ saw a fire that had been a slow burn after concerns about what was happening at the gra...