Remembering the days when Cardiff set the standard in club rugby

A NEW year beckons, one that will mark the 50th anniversary of the publication of Cardiff Rugby Club, modestly subtitled The Greatest and written by D.E. (Danny) Davies, a former president or the Welsh Rugby Union who had captained the club 50 years before to mark its centenary.

Stumbling across a copy in a small north Wales town while a punctured tyre was being replaced was to be transported back to another era, almost another game, and it was a welcome replacement for a battered copy.

Rugby was in the early stages of weaning itself from football when Cardiff was formed in 1876, an ...