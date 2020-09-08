Dream Team: Saracens loan signing Robin Hislop

Fresh from signing on loan for Saracens for the rest of the Premiership campaign, Doncaster Knights and former Rotherham, Edinburgh, Hawick and Scotland U20s prop Robin Hislop selects his Dream Team.

1. Alan ‘Chunk’ Jacobson

Legend both on and off the field, proper old school prop who helped me a lot when I was younger. Scotland’s most capped prop.

2. Tom Cruse

Quality player and even better bloke. Brings energy in everything he does… on the pitch, mad Monday, you name it! Lucky to play with Ross Ford too.

3. John Afoa

Quality set piece, silly skills and still going strong. Mark Tampin deserves a mention, excited to see him in the Premiership with Newcastle next season.

4. Grant Gilchrist

Came through the academy together at Edinburgh, brings plenty of ‘puggy’, brilliant physicality and edge to a pack. Avoid at all costs during training – one of the clumsiest around… knees, elbows, horrific!

5. Matt Challinor

Hardest bloke I’ve played with. 250-plus Donny games and is still one of the strongest and fittest in the squad, which with no calves is mightily impressive!

6. Barney Maddison

‘The Raisin’ will love being in the back row. Awesome player, with great skills and knowledge of the game. Incredibly talented dancer. Edges out Sean O’Brien.

7. Hamish Watson

Killing it the last few years. Incredible strength and engine. Probably the best part about his game is his lid. We both had mullets when we were younger, he’s brought it back and I think I should do the same.

8. Willie Ryan

‘The Donkey’ would run through a brick wall for you, great over the ball and does all the unseen work. Enjoys a beverage and is great for team morale! Must mention Netani Talei who was unstoppable at Edinburgh.

9. Murray McConnell

Has been one of the best 9s in the Championship for years. Roomed together at the 2012 JWC – top lad who thrives on a social. Pleasure to play with Greig Laidlaw too.

10. George Ford

Early days: George Ford in action for England U20s at Firhill in 2012. David Rogers/Getty Images

Got dusted a few times by England at age grade level and he was untouchable. Honourable mention to my old room-mate Harry Leonard who is still pulling strings for Rosslyn Park while killing it in the City.

11. Chris Paterson

‘Mossy’ is a Scottish legend who had time for anyone. Unbelievable career – over 100 caps.

12. Jack Roberts

Top player who can go round you with his pace or over the top of you. Always puts his body on the line, both on the pitch and on the sauce!

13. Brian O’Driscoll

Amazing player. Only time I’ve ever been a bit star struck was playing against him.

14. Sean Scanlon

Best full-back in the Championship for years. Smart player who will have a big career in coaching when he finishes. Durability best describes ‘Scan’. Plays week-in, week-out and is always there to the death on a night out.

15. Stuart Hogg

Played together at Hawick Wanderers and age grades. Awesome talent and one of the best players in the world. His hairline is on the rise too!

