Room 101: Doncaster Knights hooker Ben Hunter

Doncaster Knights hooker Ben Hunter selects three of his biggest pet peeves awaiting judgement for Room 101.

1. Energy sappers

There’s always one guy at any club you play for who is never happy about training, never happy about socials… you name it, they’re grumpy about it. I feel like saying to them, pick up a shovel and go and do a 9-5 job and see how you feel then!

TRP verdict: Keep digging, this is gold dust!

2. Mobile phones in restaurants

I went out for a meal with my wife the other weekend, and out of the ten couples in there dining at least half of them must have been on their phones not uttering a single word to one another. I used to leave mine on the table but now I leave it in the car. Eating out is supposed to be a social event for goodness sake!

TRP verdict: Text alert: it’s good to go!

3. Forwards who think they can kick

I find it hilarious when a fellow forward tries to put boot to ball. Not everyone is as multi-talented as Zinzan Brooke! I’ve never attempted a kick in a game but Colin Quigley, our tight-head, once did. To be fair it was a pretty decent grubber kick, but the referee called play back anyway for the original penalty, so it was wasted!

TRP verdict: We agree, ZZ tops the lot. But think of the laughs we’d miss out on..