Room 101: Old Elthamians lock Perry-John Parker

1. Ketchup serum

There’s nothing worse than your nicely cooked scrambled eggs getting a pasting by the watery liquid that comes out the ketchup bottle. It doesn’t matter if it’s a glass bottle or a squeezy bottle, you still get it if it’s not shaken properly.

TRP verdict: I don’t know about the ketchup, but my eyes are watering at the thought of the angst you’re going through. It’s a yes from us.

2. Food film coverings

You’d think they’d have invented a plastic film that tears properly by now. It always goes horribly wrong whenever I try it, leaving bits hanging off and food everywhere. It’s a nightmare, especially when you’re eating on the go.

TRP verdict: Tears over tears?! Some would say you’re just a ham-fisted lock, but you have our vote again.

3. Hand car washes

I must have been to over 20 different ones and I’ve still to find a good one. They leave smear marks and the alloys are always covered with brake dust! I’ve come to terms with it now and just accept I’ve got to do a second wash back at home!

TRP verdict: We’re like a sponge soaking it all up but we’re going to decline this one.

