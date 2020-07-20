Dream Team: Former London Irish hooker Dave Porecki

Dave Porecki has journeyed back home to his native Australia after a spell in England with Saracens and London Irish. But before he did we asked the Waratahs hooker to select a Dream Team based on the best he has played with or against in his career.

1. Harry Elrington

Big future ahead for this London Irish bloke, one of the most detail-driven props I’ve come across. Always looking to improve and someone you want in the trenches.

2. Schalk Brits

Never met a man so talented at skills that hookers shouldn’t be talented at. I’m still jealous. Top bloke and has time for everyone.

3. Sekope Kepu

Luckily got a few games with him before I left Irish. Incredibly technical tighthead during scrum time and his experience is invaluable. Always gave me time as a youngster back in Sydney which isn’t forgotten.

4. Josh McNally

The biggest head in the Premiership! Currently ranked No.2 in hang pulls on the London Irish record board behind me.

Gets through an immense amount of work per game. Great leader and even better bloke.

5. Franco van der Merwe

Not sure how Franco plays 100 games a year as a 50-year-old, but incredibly durable. Very smart lineout operator and a great man to have around the squad, I don’t think I ever heard a complaint from him.

6. Luke Narraway

Although I caught the back end of his career, you could see how much of a student of the game he was. Loved playing with him as you were guaranteed a couple of tip carries off his shoulder. Taught me a lot about improving your intellect around the field.

7. Blair Cowan

Impossible to split him and Mike Coman really. Both warhorses that are first on the team sheet each week. Two battlers that turn up with the ultimate intensity. Nothing but inspiring playing with them through my Irish career

8. Wycliff Palu

Power game: Waratahs and Wallabies No.8 Wycliff Palu. Steve Christo/Corbis via Getty Images

Managed to catch a few minutes with him to witness the pure power. An absolute bully on the field and a legend off it. My right shoulder is still padded to this day as I made the mistake of running at him. Lesson learned.

9. Brendan McKibbin

‘Kibbo’ was the one you went to if you needed a pick me up before those freezing winter scrum sessions. The energiser bunny who set standards by the sheer work he gets through per game.

10. Stephen Myler

Another student of the game, has played 400 games and still performing. He’s the type of No.10 you want – understands the game plan to a tee and his clarity on the field is second to none. Could always count on him to get us out of trouble with his kicking ability.

11. Chris Ashton

Always astonished when I watched him of how he would pop up at the right place at the right time. But you would only need to see his GPS statistics after the game to realise that was a result of how relentless his work rate was.

12. Brad Barritt

The definition of leading by his actions. Would be the first to throw his face into tackles and the key that makes the Saracens backline tick defensively. A leader you wanted to perform for on the field.

13. Fergus Mulchrone

Hardest worker I’ve ever met who set the standard of effort at training and in games at Irish. You would want to end yourself for this bloke. Couple that with him being my sushi partner every Tuesday night and you’ve got yourself a trooper!

14. Ben Loader

Genuinex-factor, another with a huge future at Irish. Puts his head down and works, also has a great temperament for learning and improving. I would be looking in his direction for a spark which he always provided. Looking forward to watching his progression.

15. Tommy Bell

Saved us plenty of times during his time at Irish purely with his kicking. Safe hands at the back made a front rower happy. Combine that with his ability to read the game and he’s special. Great man outside of rugby but does go missing when it’s his coffee shout.

