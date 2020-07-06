Dream Team: Exeter Chiefs wing James Short

Posted on by in Dream Team, Features with

Exeter Chiefs, and former Saracens, Wasps and London Irish, wing James Short picks a dream XV based on the best he has played with or against.

1. Alec Hepburn

Truly great ball skills for a prop and has a really good understanding of the game. One of the most generous people I have ever met as well!

2. Schalk Brits

Just a class act. Showed me how to really enjoy playing rugby, always had a smile on his face and was the most encouraging senior player I’ve ever played with.

3. Jake Cooper-Woolley

I played with Jake at Wasps and he was a great guy to have on your team for good morale. His quick wit could always make you laugh. Decent prop too!

4. Dave Dennis

Really down-to-earth Aussie who always loves a dad joke! Not a bad ball carrier either and a really influential figure befitting of a Wallabies international.

5. Steve Borthwick

His work ethic inspired many players around him at Saracens and was instrumental in the start of our success. He was a great captain who always led by example.

6. Dave Ewers

A real life giant among men for the Chiefs and the momentum he gives us when he is ball carrying always opens up the outside channels for us backs.

7. Will Fraser

Great player whose injuries forced him to retire before he really had a chance to make his mark at international level. Super guy and always an influential figure at Saracens.

8. Sam Simmonds

The pace and power that Sam generates is rare to come across in the forwards. An exciting player who is capable of doing something magical at any time.

9. Will Chudley

One of the nicest, most genuine guys I have ever met in my rugby career.

He always says and does the right thing and is the ultimate team player.

10. Owen Farrell

We came through the Saracens academy at the same time and I’ve never met anyone as competitive or with such a drive to win. Brilliant to see him captain England.

11. Santiago Cordero

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Another great guy with a very relaxed nature, he could do things on a rugby pitch that I have never seen anyone else do so consistently.

12. Adam Powell

He didn’t have the body of an athlete, but had a brilliant rugby brain. Made me feel very comfortable when I made the transition from academy to first team at Sarries.

13. Henry Slade

A great combination of athleticism, game understanding and competitiveness have made him a force to be reckoned with. Self-confidence probably plays a big part as well.

14. Jack Nowell

Has the most well-rounded skillset compared to any winger I have ever played with. Provides great go-forward, a brilliant tackler and knows his way to the try-line.

15. Thomas Castaignède

A lovely guy who made me feel very welcome in my first experience of men’s rugby at Saracens. Another guy who had class while just enjoying his rugby.

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Exeter Chiefs, James Short, London Irish, Saracens