Dream Team: Exeter Chiefs flanker Dave Ewers

Posted on by in Dream Team, Features with

Exeter Chiefs flanker Dave Ewers picks a Dream Team based on the best players he has played with or faced as an opponent.

1 Mako Vunipola

First played against him at school and he ran through us like a hot knife through butter. Pretty much like what we see today with him and his brother Billy – unbelievable players.

2 Luke Cowan-Dickie

Don’t know where to start with this guy – incredible player. Been with him nearly since day one at Chiefs and is definitely someone I would rather be with than against.

3 Hoani Tui

New Zealand Maori, cornerstone of the Exeter pack for many years. Great teammate and will go down as a Chiefs legend.

4 Damian Welch

Incredible athlete and close friend who deserved more accolades for the talent and quality he had. Will never forget his solo try against Bath where he ran half the field to score in the corner.

5 Tommy Hayes

My first senior rugby captain at the Chiefs and to this day is the best leader I have ever had the honour of playing with.

6 Schalk Burger

My childhood hero growing up, an honour to play against him once he got to Saracens. A player that gave of his all physically.

7 Jacques Burger

Namibian hero, played against him many times at Saracens. One game stands out at Sandy Park where he made a Premiership record 38 tackles. Every time I had the ball he seemed to be there, which wasn’t good news for me!

8 Sam Simmonds

Incredible athlete and bloke, pleasure to be able to play alongside him. Still a massively exciting future ahead of him with Chiefs, England and beyond.

9 Nic White

Livewire to say the least! Absolutely great bloke and will be a massive loss to the Chiefs next season.

European clashes: Jonny Wilkinson on form for Toulon against Exeter in 2013. Michael Steele/Getty Images

10 Jonny Wilkinson

Had the honour of playing against him during his time at Toulon. May have been near the end of his career but the quality was evident to see. Truly inspiring to see what he achieved after all his injury trouble.

11 Sireli Naqelevuki

The big, friendly Fijian giant. Played most of his time at centre for Chiefs but having him on the field anywhere would be a blessing. Won us games on his own.

12 Manu Tuilagi

Incredible player and power athlete, so good to see him back from his injury troubles and performing at his best again.

13 Henry Slade

Honour to have grown up, lived with and played with him for most of our careers so far. World-class player.

14 Jack Nowell

Like Henry, I’ve been incredibly lucky to have grown up, lived with and played alongside him during my career. Would hate to try and defend against him because the self-proclaimed ‘pick and go king’ is a handful.

15 Santiago Cordero

The hot-stepper has been a massive loss off and on the field for me at Chiefs this year. Again, thank goodness I didn’t have to defend against him.

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Dave Ewers, Exeter Chiefs