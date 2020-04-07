Top 20… Try Saving Tackles of All Time 20-16

In our new Top 20 feature, Brendan Gallagher rates the magic moment when defence thwarted promising attacks.
Here, he counts down from 20 to 16…
England were leading 12-9 in the 65th minute at Twickenham but struggling to put Scotland away. James Haskell made a big burst in midfield, handed on to Chris Ashton who put speedy full-back Ben Foden sprinting away for the corner. Paterson, who was already nursing a damaged shoulder, gave chase in a classic one-on-one. Foden was a strong favourite but Paterson found an extra gear and timed his classic side-on tackle perfectly.
After the euphoria of beating South Africa just three days earlier in Brighton, the Cherry Blossoms had to go to the well again against Scotland at Kingsholm and for the first half at least hung on heroically. Their effort was epitomised by a sensational last ditch tackle in the corner on the stroke of half time by their full-back on the powerful Scotland wing who seemed certain to score. Alas for Japan they ended up losing 45-10.
France found themselves in a dog fight in Japan where they scraped through their pool match 23-21. With just three minutes left Piutau broke through twenty yards out and appeared to have a clear run but the diminutive Dupont scythed the big centre down with a classic chop tackle around the ankles.
This wasn’t a try-saving tackle, but if anything it was more important. Lomu had looked unstoppable throughout the World Cup but only once did big Jonah really threaten that day, down the left flank, when Mulder went low and very hard to send the man mountain crashing down. The crowd roared and the Boks took heart. South Africa won 15-12.
Stuart Hogg has been denied at the death a few times, not least this season through his own lackadaisical play, but this Murrayfield moment was totally down to the excellent covering of the Ireland No.8. Hogg had beaten two defenders and was just cutting inside to complete the touch down when Heaslip hit him like a ton of bricks and not only brought him to ground but managed to dislodge the ball. Oh, and did I mention Ireland were leading 40-10 at the time Heaslip made this Herculean effort.
