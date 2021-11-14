Rossall beach hockey was just bonkers

EVERY rugby player at Rossall will at some stage have played Rossall Hockey, a unique version of the game which relies as much on brute strength as stick skill.

It dates back to the 1870s when waterlogged or frozen pitches rendered it impossible to play either rugby or football and the school took full advantage of the beach on its doorstep at Fleetwood where low tide revealed a massive sandy area.

An 80-yard long hockey pitch is marked out on the sand but it’s a much more physical version of the traditional hockey game you will see with packs of warring forwards battling for the ball a...