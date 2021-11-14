Rosslyn Park robbed of Winterbottom class

Brendan Gallagher continues his series looking at rugby’s great schools

ROSSALL, situated in the Lancashire coastal town of Fleetwood, have a curiously patchy rugby history and are not a force to be reckoned with now but can look back on some golden years.One of Rossall’s finest moments came at the end of a testing 1949-50 season which had included a period in which the school suffered, what the Playfair Rugby annual described as, an outbreak of infantile paralysis. Sounds nasty.Anyway its effect was to torpedo what should have been an outstanding fifteens season but...