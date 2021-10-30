Money talks but it’s not a good sound for Welsh fans

COLIN BOAG

Just when the Premier-ship season was getting into full swing, we get the distraction of the Autumn Internationals! That cynicism is a bit unfair, but only a tad so.Last weekend we had the annihilation of the USA by the All Blacks which served little purpose, and this weekend the Scots and the Welsh have decided that fielding weakened teams outside of the international release window is a good move.The Welsh welcomed the All Blacks to the Principality Stadium, and proudly declared it a sellout – technically that’s accurate, but as late as Friday some Welsh...