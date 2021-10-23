Rory’s off to Russia with Lyn

ON THE BLIND SIDEBY NEIL FISSLER

New job: Rory TeagueFORMER England skills guru Rory Teague is this week flying out to Russia after landing a deal to help coach the Medvedi's attack this autumn.The former Bordeaux head coach, 36, who has been out of the game since leaving Gloucester in July 2020, will help Russia boss Lyn Jones coach the backline.Teague will oversee European Nations Cup trips to play Holland in Amsterdam and Spain in Madrid, hoping to improve on Russia's two defeats in three games.They will then return...